Richard Becker

  • Updated

Dick passed unexpectedly on October 6, 2022, at the age of 79 in Marana, AZ. Born in Minneapolis, MN, at the age of 17, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, serving from 1960 to 1963. Dick began his long career as a telephone repairman with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1965. He eventually transferred to Tucson, AZ, in 1977. After 31 years, Dick retired in 1996 from what became U S WEST. Dick enjoyed spending his well-earned leisure time reading books and the daily newspaper, sailing, riding his Harley, traveling, and being an avid DIYer. He is survived and missed by his beloved wife Beverly; his children Michele, Todd, Suzette, and Elizabeth; his grandsons Nicholas, Taylor, and J.

