Richard Begler

A resident of Tucson for the past 18 years, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2021 just two days after his 88th birthday. Richard was born in Wilmington, IL and lived and raised his family in Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Connecticut and New York before settling in Tucson.

Richard loved. He loved his life in Tucson. He loved golfing with his friends and working at Pearson and the friends he made there. He met Suzanne Nystrom soon after moving to Tucson and he loved the many adventures they shared. He loved music and dancing and dinners with his sister Sharon Paul of Tucson, especially the salmon at the Longhorn Steakhouse. He loved to his trips to the casino on the 1st and 15th of each month. He loved his caregiver Rina and the support and care he received from the VA. Richard was committed to giving back to his local community and donating to many charities.