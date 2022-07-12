Richard Belkin

born June 5, 1933, Hartford, Connecticut, died July 7, 2022, Tucson, Arizona Dick Belkin was perhaps the most positive and inspirational person you will ever meet, a man of great integrity, creativity, and infinite kindness. In his younger days a television personality, he became a highly successful broadcast executive, business entrepreneur, and even a Broadway producer. A devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was also an inspired leader, generous supporter, and devoted friend to the Tucson Jewish community and its organizations and synagogues. Dick served as Chair of the Tucson Jewish Community Center, the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona, the Arizona Jewish Post, President of Tucson Hebrew Academy, and was on the Board of the Jewish Community Foundation, as well as serving on synagogue boards. Dick was the Jewish Federation's 2002 Man of the Year and honored by Tucson Hebrew Academy at their 2021 Tikkun Olam Celebration. Dick is survived by his wife of 57 loving years, Sherry; daughter Rebecca Leigh Risha and son-in-law Kirk, granddaughter Jessica Catherine Pence and husband Alexander Charles, grandsons Konner Robert and Zachary Hunter; daughter Melissa Reneé; son Joshua Michael and daughter-in-law Alison, grandsons Jacob Marcley and Joseph Maxwell. Services will be Tuesday, July 12, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at EVERGREEN MORTUARY AND CEMETERY CHAPEL, 3015 N. Oracle Road, conducted by Rabbi Samuel M. Cohon of Congregation Beit Simcha. They will also be available by Zoom. A meal of condolence follows at the Tucson JCC, 3800 E. River Road. Shiva will be held at the Belkins' home Wednesday and Thursday 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Tribute donations in Dick's memory can be made to Tucson Hebrew Academy, the Jewish Community Center's camp scholarship fund and Taglit, Congregation Beit Simcha or the Jewish Federation of Southern Arizona.