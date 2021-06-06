Richard Breitenbach

90, of Tucson, AZ. Died on June 1, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Gayle Darlene Breitenbach. He is survived by his wife, Patricia Breitenbach; her daughter, Michelle Ward and her two granddaughters. His sons, Richard Charles, Jr. (Denise), Roger Allen (June) and Ronald Edward (Lourdes); seven grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two brothers. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at St Pius X Catholic Church. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.