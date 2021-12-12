Richard Burns

Richard was born September 20, 1936, in Newark, New Jersey to Louis John and Margaret (Finnegan) Burns. He spent his early years in Nutley, NJ. In 1940 his family moved to Washington, DC. Growing up he attended Catholic schools: Nativity Grammar School; St. John's College High School (Class of 1955); and The Catholic University of America with a Bachelor of Aeronautical Engineering (BAE Class of 1959). Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an officer and began his 21-year career with the Air Force.

During his service with the Air Force, he obtained both a Master of Science in Nuclear Engineering (MSNE) and an MBA. Notable assignments included his work as a technical director at the Air Force Weapons Laboratory where in the late 1960's, at the height of the Cold War, he oversaw underground nuclear testing in Nevada. He also served for five years in the National Military Command Center at the Pentagon performing nuclear weapon studies for military planning. He would later recall watching from his Pentagon window as Arlington National Cemetery expanded during the Viet Nam Conflict. His last years of service were at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base as a project officer, during which time the engineering team he was a part of developed the depleted-uranium bullet, which is used to this day, in the A-10 ground attack aircraft. He retired from the Air Force in 1980. During his Air Force career, he received numerous awards and decorations including the Meritorious Service Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, and the Air Force Commendation Medal.