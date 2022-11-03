Richard Campbell

Richard C. Campbell, a proud veteran of the United States Navy, passed away on June 26, 2022. The son of Scott and Helene Campbell, Richard grew up in Oswego, Illinois. He was born January 3, 1937 and attended Iowa State University. In April of 1960, Richard enlisted in the Navy. He valued this service and attained the rank of Lieutenant. As part of this service, he was awarded the - National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Navy Expeditionary) Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the Navv Commendation Medal. Richard is survived by his wife Dionicia, his son Duncan, his daughters Heather, and Trisha. He is further continued by his nine grandchildren and his six great-grandchildren. He is preceded by his son Sean. His loved ones remember is quick wit, intellect, and passion for family. After his service in the armed forces, he retired as a pilot from TWA. A service honoring the life of Richard will be held November 4, 2022 at Holy Hope Cemetery in Tucson, Arizona at 10:00 AM.