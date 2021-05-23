Richard Czech

In 1987, Richard was appointed Chief of Police for the Midland Texas Police Department. He and Karen resided in Midland until he again retired in 1997. He was very popular with the City of Midland and its citizens. This may be attributed to an event that occurred within his first year as chief. A little girl named Jessica fell down an abandoned well. This incident became a national news story and Chief Czech took charge with one goal, rescue little Jessica.

After his retirement from Midland, he and his wife returned to Tucson to be closer to family and friends.

Richard was an accomplished bricklayer and actually built the family home, doing all the plumbing and electrical as well as brick work. He is known for his great Super Bowl parties and many family gatherings. He loved his family and enjoyed time with them. He was an active member of St Odilia's Catholic Community as a Knight of Columbus and Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 385 and a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police.

A Funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with Visitation on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at St. Odilia's Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo del Norte. A reception will be held at Elks Lodge #385, 1800 N. Oracle Rd. from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The 100 Club, supporting fallen Police Officers or Catholic Community Services of So. AZ. The family would like to thank the caregivers and hospital staff for their compassion and care during his last days. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.