Richard Czech

CZECH, Richard "Dick" Leo
died peacefully in Casa de Luz Hospice Care on May 7, 2021 in Tucson, AZ at the age of 87.
Richard is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen and his children, Barbara Daniels (Angelo), Theresa Molinek (Keith), Karen Friel (David), Susanna Chapman (William), Alice Balkow (Jerry) and Stephen Czech (Jennifer) and stepchildren, Katie Anderson (Bob), Ben Anderson plus 21 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
Richard was born on June 7, 1933 in Port Huron, Michigan to the late Stephen and Martha Czech of Danzig, Germany. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John and Curt Czech. He married Jean Mary Maes in 1955 and they had six children. Jean and Richard were married for 29 years before her death in 1984. He worked as bricklayer in Port Huron before moving to Tucson in 1961.
He joined the Tucson Police Department in 1963. During his career with the Tucson Police Department he had many achievements while working his way up through the ranks. Some of his accomplishments include Adam 1 Unit (Community Policing), K-9 Unit, SWAT Team Leader, Air Unit, Recruit Training Academy and prior to retirement in 1986, he was Bureau Commander Captain. Additionally, during this time he received his Bachelor's Degree from St. Mary's College and later his Master's Degree from the University of Arizona in Public Administration. Richard was also a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Academy.
In 1987, Richard was appointed Chief of Police for the Midland Texas Police Department. He and Karen resided in Midland until he again retired in 1997. He was very popular with the City of Midland and its citizens. This may be attributed to an event that occurred within his first year as chief. A little girl named Jessica fell down an abandoned well. This incident became a national news story and Chief Czech took charge with one goal, rescue little Jessica.
After his retirement from Midland, he and his wife returned to Tucson to be closer to family and friends.
Richard was an accomplished bricklayer and actually built the family home, doing all the plumbing and electrical as well as brick work. He is known for his great Super Bowl parties and many family gatherings. He loved his family and enjoyed time with them. He was an active member of St Odilia's Catholic Community as a Knight of Columbus and Eucharistic minister. He was a member of the Elks Lodge 385 and a lifetime member of the Fraternal Order of Police.
A Funeral is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 with Visitation on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. and Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at St. Odilia's Catholic Church, 7570 N. Paseo del Norte. A reception will be held at Elks Lodge #385, 1800 N. Oracle Rd. from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The 100 Club, supporting fallen Police Officers or Catholic Community Services of So. AZ. The family would like to thank the caregivers and hospital staff for their compassion and care during his last days. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Avalon Chapel.