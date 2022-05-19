Richard Dame

Dame, Richard

Richard Edward "Dick" Dame, 89, of Tucson, Ariz., passed away after a period of failing health on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at his residence with family at his side.

Known to many as Dick, Richard was born on January 7, 1933, in Rochester, N.H., to Edward E. and Hazel G. (Horne) Dame.

Richard graduated from Spaulding High School in 1951, together with his sweetheart, Jean L. Gowen. Richard and Jean were married on June 21, 1952, in Rochester, where they settled and raised three sons.

Richard began working with his father at Blivens Heating Service before beginning a career with the General Electric Co. in Somersworth, N.H. He worked his way up from production to plant facilities, where he retired in 1992 as Supervisor of Plant Facilities.

From an early age, Richard was an avid outdoorsman. Along with hunting and fishing, he target-shot, and taught his sons these skills. He was active with the Cocheco Valley Sportsman's Association and also the GE Employees Association, where he enjoyed golfing. In retirement, Richard took up the hobby of silversmithing and acted as co-coordinator of the silver shop at Voyager Resort.

Richard and Jean spent their spare time in Deer Isle, Maine, where they built a summer home and spent much of their retirement. They also toured the country with a travel trailer and eventually wintered in Arizona.

After Jean's passing in 2011, Richard met Elaine Vanier of Madawaska, Maine, and Tucson, Ariz., whom he married in 2012. They spent their time in Rochester, Tucson, and Madawaska, enjoying time with both of their families and their hobbies.

Richard is predeceased by his parents, Edward and Hazel; by Jean, his wife of 58 years; by a son, Gary L. Dame; and by a sister-in-law Joyce Moody of Rochester. He is survived by his son Alan R. Dame and his wife Faith of Rochester; a daughter-in-law, Therese Dame of Manchester N.H.; his son Brian R. Dame and his wife Deborah Sanders-Dame of Monroe, N.H.; a sister, Constance M. (Dame) Scott of Rochester; a brother, Edward E. Dame Jr. of Lebanon and Sebec, Maine; a sister-in-law Betty Wood of Rochester; brothers-in-law Gerald Gowen of Farmington NH, Paul Gowen of Rochester, and James Gowen of Dover NH; nine grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

Richard is also survived by Elaine Vanier, his wife of nine years, and her family, of which he said it was a privilege to be welcomed into: her children, Eileen and her husband Craig Head of Springville, Pa.; Vincent and his wife Connie Vanier of Madawaska, Maine; Judy and her husband Andrew McDonagh of Petoskey, Mich.; and Sheila and her husband Ryan Gleason of North Yarmouth, Maine; as well as many grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of R.M. Edgerly & Son Funeral Home in Rochester, N.H. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 11 at 1:00 PM, and a memorial service will be held afterwards at 2:00, followed by a graveside service for the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to TMC Hospice (Tucson Medical Center) or to the American Cancer Society.

