DOYLE, Richard "Dick"
of Tucson, passed away at 72 on November 7, 2019 from cancer. Dick was born and raised in Sidney, MT. After high school he attended the U.S. Air Force Academy in CO. After graduating he served five years, including one in Viet Nam. He earned both a Master's Degree and PhD from the University of Washington, Seattle, WA. He found a true passion in teaching with time spent at the College of Idaho, Boise State University, the University of Portland and 25 years at the Naval Post-Graduate School, Monterey, CA before retiring to Tucson in 2014. In the 1980's he worked for two U.S. Senators in Washington, DC. Dick forever maintained a zest for life from travel, music, meeting new people and maintaining life-long friendships, physical fitness (6 marathons), hiking and reading. His desire to keep learning never ceased, always a student himself. He leaves behind many who deeply loved and admired him including his wife of 47 years, Kathy; sister, Kathryn (Gary); nieces and nephews and many other extended family members. Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Alberta and Benedict and his sister, Carol. A Celebration of Life will be held next year in Montana, date to be determined.
Donations may be sent to: Dr. J Allen Smith Scholarship Fund (Richard was a recipient) Payable to: UW Foundation. 4333 Brooklyn Ave. NE. Box 359505, Seattle, WA 98105 www.artsci.washington.edu, Glacier National Park Conservancy (a place he so loved) P.O. Box 2749, Columbia Falls, MT 59912 www.glacier.org. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.