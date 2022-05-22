Richard Dynes

MSgt Richard Seddon Dynes, US Air Force, 88, born in Uniontown, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, April 25, 2022 in the company of friends and family after a two year battle with Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma as well as other health issues. He is survived by his three children, Richard Lee Dynes, Shirley Ann Dynes and Patricia Jean Dynes as well as by his two grandchildren David W. Dynes and Robert T. Dynes. He is preceded in death by his wife of 38 years Gwendoline Shirley Trendell, his sister Anna Ellen Reagan, and his brother Major Henry William Dynes, Jr. US Air Force and Vietnam Veteran. Richard met and married Gwendoline when he was stationed in England in 1958. Richard was stationed at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in 1970. After retiring here in Tucson after 20 years of service from the United States Air Force, Richard graduated from Chaparral Career College with an Associates of Business Degree in Accounting. He also attended Pima Community College where he graduated with a Degree in General Studies, Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning. Richard retired after working for the State of Arizona for 14 years where he worked for the Game and Fish Department as a Bookkeeper/Accountant as well as at the Crippled Children's Clinic doing Maintenance/Janitorial. Richard will be remembered for his smile, his sense of humor, his sense of commitment and being a God-fearing man.