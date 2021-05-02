 Skip to main content
Richard Dyson

DYSON, Richard F.

7/2/1938 - 4/29/2021

Richard died quietly in his sleep on the 29th of April. He is survived by his wife, Karen McDonald; three brothers, Ralph Dyson, Jack Dyson (Sue) and Robert Dyson (Mary). He is also survived by a niece and nephew, three stepdaughters and lots of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Richard was a man people listened to, his creativity, his leadership, his special individuality, his smile, and wonderful laugh drew people to him. His love of everything outdoors, his love for all the dogs he ever had, and for our precious wildlife, were part of who he was.

We, who loved him and knew him, will miss him forever.

