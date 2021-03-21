 Skip to main content
Richard Ebert

EBERT, Richard Alwin

90, passed in his sleep March 25, 2020. He is survived by daughters, Kathryn, Mary and Joan, their husbands; six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He was born on May 6, 1929 in Hammond, IN and moved to Tucson in 1947. He attended the UofA where he met and married Joan E. Brown. He was employed by TEPCO and SWG. After retirement he owned and operated Dick's Gas Grills & Lights until 2001. A Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church on Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m.

