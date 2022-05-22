Richard Edwards

Born Indianapolis, IN to Carleton and Olive Edwards, Dick graduated Broadripple High School in 1937. A BS in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University took him to Dupont in Louisville, KY. There he met and married Katherine (Kay) Kampschaefer. Dick served in the Navy in World War II - most notably at Iwo Jima where he earned a Purple Heart. He completed a MS in Chemical Engineering at the University of Washington, Seattle, where son Donald was born. Next stop, St. Louis, MO with Malinkrodt Chemical Works developing uranium processing where daughter Karen (Snow) was born. Dick's passion for rocks and minerals led to many vacations to the western US with one of the earliest pop-up campers. Dick moved to Tucson in 1959 to complete the first ever PhD in Chemical Engineering at the UofA. Dick became the first Vice President of Student Affairs at the UofA. He was involved with the Rotary Club, YMCA, and the UofA Athletic Committee. He was the prime mover for getting the UofA into what became the PAC10. He left us on May 16, 2022 at the age of 101. He was preceded in death by Kay, his beloved wife of 67 years in 2010. This man of many talents will be sorely missed by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, friends, students, and everyone at the Country Club of La Cholla. Arrangements through The Neptune Society.