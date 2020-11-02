Richard Elias

ELIAS, Richard
On this Dia de los Muertos we in the Pima County District Five office remember fondly our boss and friend Richard Elías, a unique and wonderful man who passed suddenly and unexpectedly on March 28th. We remember Richard's ready smile, his lively banter, and his interesting, and informative, stories. We remember Richard's consistent dedication to justice and equity, and his steady insistence that every human being be treated with dignity and respect. For 18 years Richard represented westside, southwest and midtown of urban Tucson on the Pima County Board of Supervisors and was Board Chairman when he left us. Our memory of him and his abiding warmth will bless us for the rest of our lives.
Resist, Much Love.
