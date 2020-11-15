Richard Felger

FELGER, Richard Stephen
8/19/1934-10/31/2020
Richard passed away October 31, 2020 on the Blue Moon of Halloween. Ethnobotanist, botanist, desert researcher (desertfoodplants.org), author of numerous books and articles, poet, proponent of dryland food crops, political activist, conservationist, teacher, friend. Richard died in Silver City, NM, with his beloved wife Silke Schneider at his side. A Celebration of his Life will take place at a later time. Contributions may be made in his memory to: Gila Native Plant Society (PO Box 457, Silver City, NM 88062); Arizona Native Plant Society (PO Box 41206, Sun Station, Tucson, AZ 85717); University of Arizona Herbarium (1130 E. South Campus Dr., Herring Hall, Tucson, AZ 85721).
