Richard Fintzy

FINTZY, Richard A.
April 30, 1936 - October 31, 2019
Dear Richard, your family and friends have missed you this year. As I had to spend most of the year alone, it was especially hard to be without you. I am glad that you missed the coronavirus - which killed your brother, Stanley, less than six months after you died. We remember you in our prayers, and we celebrate your compassion and generosity - as did the Community Food Bank you supported so well.
