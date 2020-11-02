 Skip to main content
Richard Fintzy

FINTZY, Richard A.

April 30, 1936 - October 31, 2019

Dear Richard, your family and friends have missed you this year. As I had to spend most of the year alone, it was especially hard to be without you. I am glad that you missed the coronavirus - which killed your brother, Stanley, less than six months after you died. We remember you in our prayers, and we celebrate your compassion and generosity - as did the Community Food Bank you supported so well.

