FREEZE, Richard Stutts Lt. Col.
90, passed away on September 22, 2019 in Tucson, Az. He was born in Mooresville, N.C. to Ira and Lillian Freeze. As a teenager he worked a paper route to pay for his pilots training and thus began his dream to be an aviator. After graduating from North Carolina State University, Richard joined the US Army and served his country with distinction as an Army Aviator flying helicopters and planes. His career included two tours in Vietnam, two in Germany and one in Japan. His many citations include the Bronze Medal, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm and six Air Medals. He is survived by the love of his life and wife of 68 years; Euva Martin Freeze. Also three daughters, Kathi Kikuyama (Alan), Karen Freeze (Thomas Reeder) and Kimberly Freeze. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Memorial Service will be at Sabino Canyon Baptist Church on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Sabino Canyon Baptist Church. Arrangements by HUDGEL'S SWAN FUNERAL HOME.