Richard Frey

68, passed on May 13, 2021. A native Tucsonan, he is survived by his childhood sweetheart and forever love, Katie Manciet; daughter, Stacy (Patrick) Finch; granddaughter, Zoe Finch; brother, David Begeman and sister, Doris Bradshaw. He was an incredibly unique person that affected so many people in so many ways. Pat was a favorite brother-in-law and uncle, a caring neighbor and friend, and a role model to many. He was smart, talented, irreverent, hardworking, funny, memorable, caring, compassionate and kind beyond measure. The majority of his work life was spent as a manager for Safeway Stores, Inc. Following retirement, he spent numerous hours creating a garden paradise at his home. His passing left this world a little darker but the stars much brighter. He will be missed by many.