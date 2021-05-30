Richard Frey

 Skip to main content
FREY, Richard Patrick

68, passed on May 13, 2021. A native Tucsonan, he is survived by his childhood sweetheart and forever love, Katie Manciet; daughter, Stacy (Patrick) Finch; granddaughter, Zoe Finch; brother, David Begeman and sister, Doris Bradshaw. He was an incredibly unique person that affected so many people in so many ways. Pat was a favorite brother-in-law and uncle, a caring neighbor and friend, and a role model to many. He was smart, talented, irreverent, hardworking, funny, memorable, caring, compassionate and kind beyond measure. The majority of his work life was spent as a manager for Safeway Stores, Inc. Following retirement, he spent numerous hours creating a garden paradise at his home. His passing left this world a little darker but the stars much brighter. He will be missed by many.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Santa Cruz Catholic Church, 1220 S. 6th Ave., Tucson, AZ. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests the planting of flowers, a tree or a plant in his memory. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.

