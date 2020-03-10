Richard Gamez

GAMEZ, Richard C.
was called home to our Heavenly Father on March 2, 2020. He was born September 11, 1953 in Tucson, AZ. Richard is preceded in death by his wife Gloria; son, Richard Jr.; father Gregory; brother, Bobby; nephew, Gilbert and mother-in-law Connie Granillo. Richard is survived by his mother Alicia Gamez; children, Ruben (Sabrina) and Kathy (Manny); grandchildren, Imani, Sabrina, Beto, Damion and Ruben Jr; great-grandchild, Ezekiel; brothers; Greg Jr, Leo, Freddie, Fernando, Larry (Christina); sisters; Martha, Sally; father-in-law; Vicente (Virginia) Granillo and three brothers-in-law and one sister-in-law. Richard was a professional horse jockey for more than 50 years. He was a loving father, father-in-law, grandfather, and a friend to many. Richard will be greatly missed. He will always be remembered for his selflessness, his kind soul and his warm smile. Services will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Rillito Park Racetrack, 4502 N 1st Ave Tucson, AZ 85718. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.