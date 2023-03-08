It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Richard Thomas Gaspari, who went home in the early morning of March 2nd, 2023, peacefully in his sleep. Richard is survived by his wife Janet and his four children Maria (Tim) Lorenzen, Marilyn (Rick) Holdcroft, Matthew (Tracy) Gaspari and Monica Gaspari. He is also survived by his Grandchildren Jillian and Richie Holdcroft, Katie, Emily Gaspari, and Brittany (Gaspari) Risedorf, all of whom he cherished and adored. Richard was born in Winterset, Iowa where he met and married Janet Fenimore and they began a life of love lasting more than 65 years. Janet was the light of his life and he was hers, never leaving each other's side, just like they promised. A Korean War Veteran, he served 4 years in the Navy and remained proud of that service throughout his life. Richard held a Master of Social Work from the University of Iowa and spent his career helping children and families through challenging times with his words and guidance. Richard also was an incredible vocalist and sang at church as well as weddings, other special occasions and whenever he was asked. He loved nothing more than sitting next to Janet while she played the piano, singing along with a smile on his face. Above all, he was our hero, our best friend, our guiding light keeping us safe, and we know he always will. He will be missed beyond words but we are comforted knowing that he is home now, sitting with his mom and dad and singing for all of heaven to hear. A Celebration of Life Mass will be held, Saturday, March 11th at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 601 E. Ft. Lowell Blvd. Burial is at 11:30 at Holy Hope Cemetery. Arrangements by Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N Tucson Blvd., 85716. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to a Sacred Heart Catholic Church or a charity of your choice.