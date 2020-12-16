Richard Goehrig

GOEHRIG, Richard "Dick"
1941 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Goehrig of Tucson passed away on December 9, 2020, after a short illness. He was known as a soft-spoken, good man, and a true gentleman, and is missed by all who loved him.
Originally from the Milwaukee, WI, area, Dick earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Arizona and an MBA from the University of Wisconsin and served in the US Army. Growing up in Wauwatosa, Dick enjoyed being outdoors and hunting ducks and geese with his father, Hal. A true Packer and Badger fan, Dick loved football season. He made frequent trips back to Wisconsin to see his family, eat Brats, and cheer his team. He settled in Tucson when he came to work for Dean Witter as a successful stockbroker in Green Valley. Dean Witter evolved into Morgan Stanley, from which he retired many years later.
A bachelor until he was 55, Dick married Pat (Houser Trumbull) of Connecticut in 1996 after a long-distance romance. He warmly and openly welcomed her children into his life. Although he was a quiet man, he was known for his quick wit. Golf was Dick's main passion in life. He played as a member of the Men's Golf Association at Forty Niner Golf Club for many years and was Club Champion in 2008. Not only was he a skillful player, he loved the lore and history of the game. He especially enjoyed playing Whistling Straits and Bandon Dunes, and as a young man played famous courses overseas. After Dick retired, he volunteered at Therapeutic Riding of Tucson (TROT). He was active in the Heroes on Horseback program for veterans, and served on the Board of Directors, where he established TROT's endowment fund and contributed generously to TROT's fundraising events.
The family is deeply grateful to all the staff and caregivers at Pacifica Senior Living for their loving care and attention to Dick, and for their support for Pat. We are also thankful for the assistance and reassurance provided by Casa De La Luz hospice nurses during Dick's last days.
Dick is survived by his devoted and loving wife, Pat and her two children, Alison (Trumbull) and Robert (Trumbull); sister, Joan (Redd); brother, David Goehrig (Pam Hatfield); niece, Sara Redd-Carney (John Carney); nephew, Christopher Redd.
Due to the pandemic, there will be no service or funeral at this time. Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.
