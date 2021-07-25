Richard Harding

HARDING, Richard Ellison

74, of Tucson, passed away in a tragic accident July 8, 2021, in Washington state. Richard was born on November 7, 1946 in Detroit, MI. He attended Thurston HS in Redford, MI, Grand Rapids Jr. College, Los Angeles City College and Wayne State University, earning a degree in Journalism and a Master's Degree in Library Science. Richard was an educator, an election specialist for Pima County working specifically with the Tohono O'odham tribe, and a photographer, specializing in protraiture, weddings, and quinceaneras, and of late, focusing on real estate and drone photography. His spiritual quest led him to receive Tao as a Tao Cultivator.

Richard was preceded in death by his father, Buford "Kip" Harding and his mother, Irene "Sally" Schollenberger Harding Butz. Richard is survived by his wife, shy of 45 years, Audrey Moy Harding; sons, Derek (Annie Chiang), Shane and Brett; grandchildren, Solera Luna-Harding and Izaiah Harding; brothers, James (Christine), Brian (Jeanne), Ron, and many nephews and nieces.

Richard's motto was "Carpe Diem" and for everyone to "Have a full life!"

A celebration of his life will be on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at St. Mark's Presbyterian Church, 3809 E. 3rd St., Tucson, AZ. Details to follow.

Donations can be made to your own favorite charity in Richard's name.