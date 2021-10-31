Richard Harding

HARDING, Richard E.
(1946-2021)
Celebrate the life of
Richard E Harding (1946-2021)
Richard died in a tragic accident on July 8, 2021
in the state of Washington.
He was an educator, photographer,
truth seeker and lover of life.
Come celebrate his life with his surviving family and friends.
His motto was "Carpe Diem" and for all to live a full life!
Saturday, November 6, 2021; 3:00 p.m.
St. Mark's Presbyterian Church; 3809 E. 3rd St, Tucson, AZ
livestream: https://youtube.com/StMarksAZ
Masks are required inside.
Reception to follow
