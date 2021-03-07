84, died on February 26, 2021. He was born August 24, 1936 in Pulaski, TN and was a loving son, brother, father and grandfather. Richard was a Vietnam veteran and retired from the USAF and Tucson Airport Authority. He is survived by his son, Richard Harwell III; daughter, Nicole (Michael) Cohen and grandchildren. His humor, wit, and kindness will be missed by many. Please contact CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY at (520) 622-7429 for service details on Monday, March 15, 2021.