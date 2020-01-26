Richard Hoge

age 73, died on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at the VA Hospice Care in Tucson with Nan by his side. He was born on June 6, 1946 in Tallmadge, OH to Dale and Jane (Wilson) Hoge. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jim. A gathering to celebrate Dick's life will be held at a later date. Memorials in Dick's memory may be directed to PACC (Pima Animal Control Center), the Humane Society or Beads of Courage. Love you till we meet again. By the way, can you send me a heavenly message on how to fix Windows 10? Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME, Tucson.

