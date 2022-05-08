Richard Hughes

Richard went home to God on March 18, 2020, in Tucson. He was 86. Richard was born May 20, 1934, in Tucson to Frecia (Moreno) and William F Hughes Jr. He was a fourth generation Tucsonan. He was an advocate of serving community; two favorite organizations were The Rotary Club & The Boy Scouts of America. Richard married Prudence (Goulding) in 1957. After her untimely death, he married Carol (Olson) in August 1967. Richard is survived by his children Ronald (Nancy), Robin & Belen (Ryan), brother James L Hughes and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his first wife, parents and sister Patricia Ann (Hughes) Crater. A service honoring Richard will take place at 11:00 a.m., May 14, 2022 at New Spirit Lutheran Church. All are welcome. Donations to Rinconrotary.org, Catalinacouncil.org, or Blessingsinabackpack.org in lieu of flowers. Neptune Society.