Richard Jacobson

It is with truly bittersweet emotions that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Richard Gary Jacobson just 73 days after the loss of his beloved wife and our mother, Carol Elizabeth Jacobson. Richard was born in Sault Saint Marie, MI on June 12, 1938. He was raised in Ypsilanti, MI, where at the age of 16 he met and fell in love with Carol thus beginning their inspirational lifelong love story. Richard passed peacefully on Friday, November 4, 2022, due to complications of strokes and a broken heart. He was lovingly surrounded by his children, Scott, Eric, and Kristin during his last 24 hours on this earth. Richard was a graduate of Eastern Michigan University after attending the University of Michigan. He obtained his degree in business and financial management and began his career at Pima Savings, after he and Carol moved to Tucson to be near his sister, Barbara and her husband Fred Dean. Richard excelled in his career and moved up through the ranks as a stockbroker. He began with Shearson Hamill, then Smith Barney, and ended his 44+ year career at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney Corporation. Richard was a proud and prominent member of The Wildcat Club, the Jaycees, and the Indian Guides of the YMCA of Southern Arizona. Most notably, Richard and Carol sponsored many young African American football players from the UofA when it was looked down upon by other members of the country club community. He was a mentor and friend to many in the Tucson Community, among these was the young UofA football great, Jackie Wallace. Richard and Carol both gave so much of themselves to help and support both family and their community. It has been said that Richard lived by the Hebrew maxim, "When there is no man around, be a man." Richard G. Jacobson is survived by his children, Scott [Virginia], Eric [Paige], and Kristin [Jay], his grandchildren, Tony, Eric, Ian, David [Adrienne], Andrew [Leah], Bradley, Matthew, Chance, Josie [Sam], and JJ. He is also survived by his great- grandchildren, Mikaela, Marcus, Kylie, Kameron, Zane, Hendrix, Evelyn, Eric and his great-granddaughter, Raelynn, and his great-great-granddaughter, Lavender. Our father, Richard, will be very missed. He is forever in our hearts and has been happily reunited with his forever love, Carol, and those loved ones who passed before. May they all enjoy eternity together.