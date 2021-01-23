Richard Kampa

KAMPA, Richard ( Dick)
1939-2021
81, died peacefully on January 18 after a three-month valiant battle with brain cancer and a subsequent diagnosis of COVID pneumonia. He was born in 1939 in St Paul, MN to Donald and Dorothy Kampa. He is survived by his wife of 28 years Bonnie (aka Lolly); sister, Joan Will (Rod - d.); children, Rick Kampa (Sheila), Ron Kampa (Phuong), Mark Kampa (Suzanne), and Kaydie Vistelle (Richard - d.). He is also survived by his first wife, Marianna Kampa, ten grandchildren, one great-grandchild, three nephews, dozens of cousins, and many Engle in-laws. He was proud of his Polish and Swedish heritage.He graduated from the U of Minnesota and worked thirty-five years with Motorola in the radio communications business, retiring to Tucson in 1998. His last four years were the highlight of his career as he started new companies in Ecuador and Peru. These years also locked in his love of the Spanish language, which he continued to study through conversation, history and literature classes, and travel. He was a consummate sales and marketing executive, providing leadership in many professional and non-profit organizations. He was a great mentor and continued to hear from employees and associates from the year's past.Dick's life touched many people in beautiful ways. He had finished his memoir "Reflections on My Life - Family, Friends, Faith, and Learning" just in time to share with family and friends. He loved family and was particularly proud of his children's and grandchildren's successes. He worked on local and foreign missions and enjoyed many friendships from St Andrew's Presbyterian. He shared his love of travel with Bonnie, the highlight being a three-month trip to Spain in 2018. While not a musician, he had a great appreciation and memory for composers and names of classical works. Dick is remembered as a true gentleman. He was kind, optimistic, generous, loyal, had a high level of integrity, compassion for all, and lived his faith.Memorial gifts can be made to Interfaith Community Services (icstucson.org) or St Andrews Presbyterian Church Mission Committee (sapctucson.org). A family celebration will be planned in the future. ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Avalon Chapel.