Richard Kanzler

Dick was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey to Frank and Margaret Kanzler and raised in Linden along with older siblings Bill and Peggy. After graduating from Linden High he enrolled in the Navy, spending 2 years stationed in Key West and points throughout the Caribbean. In 1954 he returned to Linden while on leave and married his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Faith Maline. After a brief honeymoon he was stationed in Newfoundland until his discharge, returning to Linden once again to start his career and family. He found work with Public Service, the local utility provider in the metering department. His knowledge of electrical systems inspired him to eventually achieve becoming a licensed electrician and starting his own business. He was the proud father of Katie, Keith, Stew and Kurt, with whom he shared a deep love and family spirit. Summers were spent on the Jersey shore and there were many adventures shared in the Chevy wagon - north to Canada, south to Florida, and west to California. On a trip to the southwest in 1967 he and Faith fell in love with Arizona, and in 1975 sold what couldn't be moved, loaded the wagon and headed west. He soon found work at Trico Electric where he worked for over 20 years before retiring. He was a recreational pilot and in his 50's completed the Tour de Tucson on multiple occasions. He and Faith spent many years traveling the country in their camper vans and taking trips to England as well. He also spent many happy times vacationing with his entire family on the beaches of Mexico. He loved his family, his church, music of all kinds, and the many friends he enjoyed spending time with, and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. He is preceded in death by his son Kurt, and is survived by wife Faith, daughter Katie (Joe), sons Keith (Lauren) and Stewart (Theresa), grandchildren Ryan, Melea, Aaron and Abby, as well as great-grandchildren Kai, Emma, Cora, and Easton. Vaya con Dios dad. There will be a memorial service on January 14th @ 10:00 am at St Pius church 1800 N Camino Pio Decimo with reception following. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to the southern arizona community food bank in his memory.