Richard Kelly

Richard Wilbur Kelly died on June 28, 2022 at the age of 95. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio on February 25, 1927. He grew up in Scarsdale, New York and completed one year of college at Yale University before entering the Naval Academy. He graduated from the Naval Academy in 1949. He met his wife Annamaria, the love of his life, in 1948 on a blind date. They married in 1949. He served in the Korean War as a gunnery officer and later taught at the Naval Amphibious Training Unit in Little Creek, Virginia. In 1958 Richard left the Navy for civilian life in Tucson. He worked at Hughes Aircraft Co. as an engineer until his retirement in 1982. Following retirement, Richard traveled extensively with Anamaria. He enjoyed golf, skiing and hiking with his buddies. He volunteered for ten years as a Court Appointed Special advocate for Children (CASA) and for many years with the Foster Care Rview Board. Richard was a wonderful father setting a great example of how to live life. Richard is survived by his three children Claudia Tadlock, Cindy Jorgenson (Don) and Michael Kelly (Cathy), five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Services will be held at the Naval Academy in Annapolis at a later date. Arrangements by Hudgel's Swan.