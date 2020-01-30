Richard Kurland

KURLAND, Richard Irwin
89, of Tucson, died on January 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bertha; his son, Aaron and his brother, Norman. He graduated from the University of Michigan in 1951 with an AB in History. A 24-year resident of Tucson he was active in ROMEO and was a board member of the Jewish Museum of Tucson. He was also a past-president of the Walnut Creek Lodge of B'nai B'rith in California. A Graveside Service will held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 31, 2020 in the B'nai B'rith section of Evergreen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in his name to the Jewish Museum of Tucson. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.