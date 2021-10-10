LABRECQUE, Richard Joseph "Dick"

82, of Oro Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021, following a several-month battle against large cell lymphoma. He left this world in much the same way he approached life and business: with determination and focus on his final task, spending less than 24 hours in home hospice. He passed surrounded by three generations of his loving family, who were devoted to his care through his final days.

He was born to Eugene and Ludivine "Roy" Labrecque and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the youngest of 11 children. At age 21, he married Janet Michaud, to whom he was married for almost 61 years, until his death. They had three children, David Labrecque (Rebecca Perry), Lisa Labrecque (D. Gene Gay), and Susan Leader (John).

Spending his entire business career in the machinery industry, Dick climbed through the ranks of GE's Aircraft Engine Group and then Colt Industries. By the end of his career, Richard Labrecque had built ITT Fluid Technology, leading provider of water treatment equipment, into the world's largest pump producer with over $3 billion in yearly revenue.