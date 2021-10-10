LABRECQUE, Richard Joseph "Dick"
82, of Oro Valley, Arizona, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2021, following a several-month battle against large cell lymphoma. He left this world in much the same way he approached life and business: with determination and focus on his final task, spending less than 24 hours in home hospice. He passed surrounded by three generations of his loving family, who were devoted to his care through his final days.
He was born to Eugene and Ludivine "Roy" Labrecque and raised in Lawrence, Massachusetts, the youngest of 11 children. At age 21, he married Janet Michaud, to whom he was married for almost 61 years, until his death. They had three children, David Labrecque (Rebecca Perry), Lisa Labrecque (D. Gene Gay), and Susan Leader (John).
Spending his entire business career in the machinery industry, Dick climbed through the ranks of GE's Aircraft Engine Group and then Colt Industries. By the end of his career, Richard Labrecque had built ITT Fluid Technology, leading provider of water treatment equipment, into the world's largest pump producer with over $3 billion in yearly revenue.
In 1998 Dick and Janet retired to Oro Valley, Arizona, just north of Tucson, where he spent his last two decades playing golf, developing new friendships, and getting to know his three grandchildren—Erin, Laura, and Sean Leader.
He had a huge heart and his generosity knew no bounds. He loved his family deeply and developed lasting friendships over the decades with business associates from around the globe. Dick was funny, told great jokes, played the piano, loved to entertain, and was good at card tricks.
He is survived by his wife, three children, and three grandchildren as well as three sisters, Sr. Theresa Labrecque, Sr. Lillian Labrecque, and Sr. Pauline Labrecque; two brothers, Louis Labrecque, and Albert Labrecque; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, October 9, 2021 in Massachusetts, and there will be a scattering of ashes on what would have been his 83rd birthday, December 19th, in Arizona. Donations may be made in his memory to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.