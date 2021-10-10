Richard Lemen

LEMEN, Richard John
It is with heavy heart, and a little surprise to announce Richard John Lemen, aka Rich, Dad, Gramps/Grumps and Dr. Lemen, died September 16, 2021 at home with family and the wonderful caregivers from Casa de la Luz Hospice and Placita Home Care.Dad made his debut into this world on May 27, 1942 in Paradis, LA, the smallest of small bayou towns in Louisiana yet part of the impressive US oil production system, and transitioned to ancestor in Tucson, AZ. The in-between times consisted of a long medical career and "encouraging" his family to participate in adventurous shenanigans like running, scuba diving, skiing, biking, hiking, river kayaking, and world traveling. Dad finally sat down to rest just a few years ago, no doubt in contemplation of a life well lived.
Dad was the first in his family to earn a college degree. He attended University of Southwestern Louisiana but left before he graduated because he already got accepted to Tulane Medical School.
He met Sydney Trower, his wife of 56 years, in the Tulane cafeteria line his first year, they married his third year, and they became parents to Peggy and Martha who cheered for him at graduation. Pediatric internship/residency took the young family to University of California, San Francisco, and daughter Monica was born soon thereafter. Vietnam War was raging at this time, and Dad answered his call to serve in the Navy at Miramar Naval Air Station in San Diego, CA as base pediatrician from 1969 - 1971. From San Diego, the family returned to UCSF for pediatric fellowship training. His most famous patient while at UCSF was Koko, the word-signing gorilla.
Quick story - Koko was born in the San Francisco Zoo, one of the first gorillas born in captivity. There was an outbreak of shigella in the gorilla compound, and Koko and her cousin came down with the disease. Her cousin died, and the zoo vet was wise enough to call the hospital to see if anyone could help to save their very valuable baby. Dad was on-call and had her transferred to UCSF hospital, where she was admitted as Priscilla Gorilla. Baby gorillas are very close genetically to human babies and Dad treated her as he would have treated a human baby. He saved her life! and Koko grew up to be the famous sign-language talking gorilla.
While at UCSF Dad decided he wanted to be an academic pediatrician, with pediatric pulmonology his area of interest. At completion of his training Dad accepted a faculty position at Tulane, his Alma Mater. After three years Dad wanted to move back West, and he became a founding faculty member at University of Arizona Medical Center. His tenure at (then) UMC allowed him to travel the seven continents, lecturing, teaching, and treating patients. Age and a bad back had him leave academics and transfer to administration. One more move was in the works: to Long Branch, NJ as Chief Medical Officer in a three-hospital network. After retiring in 2010 Dad spent his remaining years in the house, we all grew up in, in Tucson, AZ. In the last month of his life, Dad was still planning trips and making sure Mom had all the details figured out. Adventures without Dad will definitely be different.
Friends, family, former patients, and colleagues are welcome to attend a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle Church, 5150 N. Valley View Rd. A reception will follow. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.