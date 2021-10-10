Richard Lemen

Quick story - Koko was born in the San Francisco Zoo, one of the first gorillas born in captivity. There was an outbreak of shigella in the gorilla compound, and Koko and her cousin came down with the disease. Her cousin died, and the zoo vet was wise enough to call the hospital to see if anyone could help to save their very valuable baby. Dad was on-call and had her transferred to UCSF hospital, where she was admitted as Priscilla Gorilla. Baby gorillas are very close genetically to human babies and Dad treated her as he would have treated a human baby. He saved her life! and Koko grew up to be the famous sign-language talking gorilla.

While at UCSF Dad decided he wanted to be an academic pediatrician, with pediatric pulmonology his area of interest. At completion of his training Dad accepted a faculty position at Tulane, his Alma Mater. After three years Dad wanted to move back West, and he became a founding faculty member at University of Arizona Medical Center. His tenure at (then) UMC allowed him to travel the seven continents, lecturing, teaching, and treating patients. Age and a bad back had him leave academics and transfer to administration. One more move was in the works: to Long Branch, NJ as Chief Medical Officer in a three-hospital network. After retiring in 2010 Dad spent his remaining years in the house, we all grew up in, in Tucson, AZ. In the last month of his life, Dad was still planning trips and making sure Mom had all the details figured out. Adventures without Dad will definitely be different.