MARQUESEN, Richard Evans
Born May 13, 1961 in Columbus, OH; passed November 13, 2019 in Tucson, AZ. Preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Garshelis and special friend, Vicki Wise. Survived by father, Gary Marquesen; stepmother, Jennie Marquesen; brothers, Mark Marquesen and Kevin Eshelman and sisters, Gina Murray and Tammie Juhlin-Robertson; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews; close friends, Ken and Molly Wise and their children, Pandora and Grayson and his beloved dog, Gracie. Retired as a Master Sargent after 20 years of service in the Air Force. Life long Ohio State Buckeye fan. Memorial Service and Air Force Honor Guard presentation will be held at the Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
