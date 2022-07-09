Richard Mauntel passed peacefully in his sleep on May 12, 2022 at the age of 95. Three weeks later, his wife Billie followed him to Heaven, passing away with her daughter at her side on June 1, 2022 at the age of 92. Richard Mauntel and Billie Staubus were married in Bloomington, Illinois on June 28, 1952 and moved to their beloved Tucson in July, 1953. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this year. Richard was a Valentine's baby, born February 14, 1927 in Evansville, Indiana. After graduating from Mendota High School he enlisted in the military, serving in both WWII and Korea. Upon returning to the states, he obtained a degree in Agriculture from the University of Illinois in 1952. Richard had a long career with the Pima County Health Department Environmental Health Division from 1963 - 1989, the last 11 years serving as Deputy Director of Environmental Health until his retirement in 1989. Billie was born in Bloomington, Illinois on May 1, 1930. She graduated from Illinois State University in 1951 with a degree in Home Economics Education. Billie was most proud of her career working with the UofA Cooperative Extension Service from 1969 until her retirement. She served as state EFNEP Coordinator from 1986 until she retired in January, 1994. She was a breast cancer survivor, a battle she won with immense amounts of strength and grace. Billie and Richard together were adventurous travelers, spending much time exploring the Rocky Mountains in their camper with friends and family, and they made multiple trips to Europe. Billie, or as I call her, grandma, had a fiery passion for learning that was always a cornerstone for her trips; she often detoured on road trips to stop at historical sites, whether us younger generation travelers wanted to or not! Grandpa was intelligent and witty, and loved to play practical jokes on his unsuspecting family. He started his jokester days early, hiding in a closet in the hotel on his honeymoon and falling out as stiff as a mummy when his new bride opened the door to search for him, scaring her into hysterics! Richard and Billie, with all their collective humor, knowledge, and strength, will be dearly missed by their three children, Rick, Jan, and Mike, their four grandchildren, Kim, Lauren, Jeff, and Jillian, and their two great-grandsons, Ethan and Asa. Keeping in line with his sense of humor, grandpa "searched" the obituaries daily for his own name, and it was always a happy day when he couldn't find himself. Well, grandpa, I hope you're having a good laugh in Heaven, you get to read yours and grandma's obituary at last, even though we wish it weren't so. We all love you both forever. For anyone wishing to honor the memories of Richard and Billie Mauntel, please consider a donation to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary in Kanab, Utah or the Susan G. Komen Foundation.