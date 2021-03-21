Richard Nixon

NIXON, Richard T.

of Tucson, AZ passed away in his sleep on March 11, 2021 due to complications arising from Alzheimer's.

Richard grew up in Altoona, PA. He was the son of Thomas W. Nixon and Roselind M. Daus. Richard graduated from Penn State University, and worked at Bell Labs while completing his Masters degree at Stevens Institute of Technology. He then worked the rest of his career for the Mitre Corporation both in Northern Virginia and Arizona until he retired.

Richard was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Judy for 36 years. He loved Tucson where they had a beautiful home with breathtaking views of the Catalina mountains. Richard enjoyed family visits and taking his grandchildren to see the many sites of Eastern Arizona. He always looked forward to having a drink with a friend.

Richard was a caring and supportive husband, father, brother and friend. He is survived by his wife Judy; brother and sister-in-law, Bart and Jerie; daughters, Jennifer and Tara; stepchildren, Diana and Kenny, and many grandchildren and step grandchildren.

There will be a small family service in Altoona, PA once all the family can be together. The family asks that any donations made in Richard's honor go toward Alzheimer's research.

He will be greatly missed. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOME, Dodge Chapel.