Age 39. It is with extreme sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our son Saturday, December 4, 2021. Our loving son, brother, uncle, and father will be deeply missed. Richard was such a hardworking man, sacrificing to provide for his children, who were everything to him. His love for his parents, sister, nephew, and children was immeasurable. Guero is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Armando and Belen Quiroz and step-grandfather, Gilbert Olivas. He is survived by his paternal grandparents, Richard Ochoa Sr. and Clara Urrea Ochoa; his beloved parents, Richard Jr. and Lorraine Quiroz Ochoa; sister, Jessica Ramos; nephew, Alex Ramos; children, Richard IV "Goocho", Daylene Alicia and Anthony Edward Ochoa; aunts, uncles, cousins and many dear friends. Services will be held at a later date, contact Richard Jr. at 520-268-4924 for information. A good man taken too soon. May you rest in eternal peace. We Love You.