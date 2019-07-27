PEREZ, Richard "Ricardo"
2/7/1931 - 7/9/2019
The family chain was broken when we lost our beloved Alice Perez, a wife, our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on April 18, 2011. Once again, we are broken with the loss of our beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He spent his lifetime devoted to his family who he considered "his lottery"! His home and family remained his world as he continued the family legacy. He spent decades committed to the Knights of Columbus Council 1200, in which he received numerous honors. He proudly retired with Pima County Department of Transportation. With welcoming arms, God called him home to his beloved "Licha", blessing us with the most unforgettable, loving, tearful yet joyful, cherished memories. Together once again, they await our safe return home. We continue to feel his presence every day. His essence will remain with us forever. He is survived by his sister, Julieta Farmer; He leaves his legacy to be continued by his four daughters, Toni Holley (Richard), Cristina Perez, Teresa Figueroa, Sandra Perez (Bernie); seven grandchildren, Tara Houser (Andrew), Teresa Robinson (Derek), Erin Holley (Chad), Marissa Pacheco (Garrett), Richard Holley, Andres Figueroa (Briana) and Elisa Figueroa; thirteen great-grandchildren, Aiden Robinson, Cameron Robinson, Evan Houser, Landon Figueroa, Mason Robinson, Emma Pacheco, Alec Figueroa, Luna Figueroa, Noah Pacheco, Nathan Houser, Peyton Pacheco, Calvin Figueroa and Harrison Phillips. At his request, a final farewell was attended by immediate family. Arrangements by ADAIR FUNERAL HOMES, Dodge Chapel.