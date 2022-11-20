Richard Pesqueira

Life Tribute: Richard Ernest Pesqueira Dick Pesqueira, was born May 7, 1937, in Tucson, Arizona. He was known for his integrity, personal warmth, and commitment to supporting young people in finding their paths to education. He died peacefully at age 85 on October 29, 2022, in San Francisco, with his loving wife Marsha Irwin at his side. His parents Josephine Free and Manuel Pesqueira had emigrated from Mexico at an early age and attended schools in Tucson. The family valued education above all. They were so proud when Dick earned his BA degree from the University of Arizona. On a scholarship as a recruited athlete and leader, he played shortstop for the baseball team and was elected to the men's honorary leadership society. Senior year, he was chosen Cadet Colonel and led the Army ROTC. After graduation, he taught and coached at his old junior high school for two years before serving as Captain in the Army. Dick found joy in all that he did. He was especially fond of recalling how he blocked traffic when he marched his troops back to the barracks at Fort Ord Army Base in Monterey, California. He was pleased that he conquered his fear of heights by volunteering for parachute training at Fort Benning, Georgia. Dick earned his Ph.D. in Educational Psychology at UCLA with honors and began his long and fruitful career in college administration. He lived for more than 40 years in California and was the Western Regional College Board director, serving 12 Western states. Earlier he served as College President at Southern Colorado State College, as Vice President at Stockton State College in New Jersey, as Vice President at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces, and as Executive Dean of Students at UC Riverside. Committed to working closely with his colleagues to increase equal opportunity in education, Dick served on the Board of Directors of the San Jose Educational Consortium, the National Advisory Board of Legislators and Educators, the Hispanic Leadership Institute, and the Board of Directors of the California Achievement Council. He was Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of the Minority Engineering Sciences, and Mathematics Achievement programs in California. Dick's focus on programs that supported underserved students was well-known to all his colleagues. Always appreciative of his education, he served as a model for others through his programs, his talks, and his writing, but especially through personal interaction. Dick is survived by his wife, Marsha Irwin; his twins Leigh and Scott Pesqueira, and grandchildren, Grant, Brooke, and Cole. Also, surviving is his niece, Diana Morrison (Allen); cousin, Eugene Sierras (Angie); nephew, Tim Pesqueira (Mieko); sister-in-law, Phyliss Pesqueira; stepson, Reuben Jacobson (Kelli), and granddaughter, Zoetry. All supported Dick through his three-year illness with visits, calls, and love. Dick is predeceased by his supportive, inspiring older brother, Robert Pesqueira and his dear twin sister, Peggy. Donations in honor of Dick may be sent to 826 Valencia (a tutoring center in the Mission) or San Francisco Botanical Garden.