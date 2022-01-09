Richard Phelps

PHELPS, Richard "Dick"

1927 - 2021

A nearly lifetime Arizona resident and respected Oracle Ford owner, passed away on December 16, 2021. The cause of his death is unknown, but the family believes he took an early morning walk, perhaps searching for his cherished, long lost F-150 truck, and passed peacefully along the way. He was 94 years old.

Dick was born on January 25, 1927 in Obregon, Mexico to Morris Calvin Phelps and Carmen Tamayo. When Dick was a very young child, his father contacted tuberculosis, so the family moved to Tucson where Morris sought care at the Veteran's Hospital. Shortly after the move, Morris passed away. Dick was just two years old at the time, leaving young Carmen with two young children in her care. Carmen then married Oscar Phelps, Dick's uncle. Together, they had Winnie Phelps, Dick's youngest sister. Tragedy hit again when Carmen passed of appendicitis when Dick was four years old. Oscar was working for the prison in Florence, Arizona and was unable to care for two young children and a seventeen-month-old baby. So, Dick, Anita, and Winnie were moved to Lehi (Mesa), Arizona to be cared for by relatives. Dick's aunt, Hazel Phelps Menhennet, ended up raising them, along with her own five children. This was a struggle, especially during the Depression.