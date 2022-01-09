Richard Phelps

PHELPS, Richard "Dick"
1927 - 2021
A nearly lifetime Arizona resident and respected Oracle Ford owner, passed away on December 16, 2021. The cause of his death is unknown, but the family believes he took an early morning walk, perhaps searching for his cherished, long lost F-150 truck, and passed peacefully along the way. He was 94 years old.
Dick was born on January 25, 1927 in Obregon, Mexico to Morris Calvin Phelps and Carmen Tamayo. When Dick was a very young child, his father contacted tuberculosis, so the family moved to Tucson where Morris sought care at the Veteran's Hospital. Shortly after the move, Morris passed away. Dick was just two years old at the time, leaving young Carmen with two young children in her care. Carmen then married Oscar Phelps, Dick's uncle. Together, they had Winnie Phelps, Dick's youngest sister. Tragedy hit again when Carmen passed of appendicitis when Dick was four years old. Oscar was working for the prison in Florence, Arizona and was unable to care for two young children and a seventeen-month-old baby. So, Dick, Anita, and Winnie were moved to Lehi (Mesa), Arizona to be cared for by relatives. Dick's aunt, Hazel Phelps Menhennet, ended up raising them, along with her own five children. This was a struggle, especially during the Depression.
Dick served in the Army as part of the Post War Army Occupation of World War II in Munich, Germany, and was discharged honorably in January of 1947. Utilizing the GI bill, he graduated from Arizona State University in 1951 with a degree in English. During college, he stumbled upon the used car business as a way to make a living. This experience led him to many years of working for Read Mullan Ford in Phoenix. Dick decided he would prefer to be the "captain of his ship" and gambled everything he had plus a borrowed sum to become a Ford Dealer in Kearny, Arizona in 1966. Later, in 1979, he purchased San Man Ford in San Manuel, which was relocated to Highway 77 and renamed Oracle Ford, still in operation today. Dick has always been admired as an honorable, passionate, and capable new and used car dealer.
Dick was a man who enjoyed working hard and playing hard with his wife Loy, his children, and his friends. Dick loved spending time four-wheeling in Arizona and Mexico, and never shied away from a challenging trail. During his thirty years of living in Kearny, he also enjoyed riding horses and flying his small aircraft. Dick was a strong father figure and a devoted husband and had many lifelong friends. He was known for his intelligence and command of the English language. His motto was "age is a state of mind." Dick enjoyed his nightly Dewar's Scotch and club soda until the end and attributed this ritual to his longevity. He lived life unafraid, adventurously, and with integrity.
Dick Phelps is survived by his beloved wife and soulmate of sixty-seven years, Loy Phelps; his two children: son, Richard Markham Phelps and spouse Jacque Phelps, and daughter, Patrice Phelps Ross; his youngest sister, Winnie Phelps and grandchildren, Rosalind Prather and spouse Bryan Prather, Raquel Williams and spouse Vlad Williams, Richard Phelps, Matt Phelps and spouse Demi Phelps, and Brooke Gladden and spouse Clint Gladden. In addition, he is survived by four great-granddaughters, Kyley Prather, Brynley Prather, Iris Williams, and Capri Phelps. He was predeceased by his oldest sister, Anita Phelps Theemling.
Our mother Loy misses you terribly but wants you to know that you were the one and only love of her life, a strong provider, and a fun companion with whom she shared many treasured memories. Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.
Rest in Peace, Dick.