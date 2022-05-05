Quigg, RIchard

Sadly, Richard J. "Dick" Quigg, Sr. passed away on April 19, 2022, surrounded by family at his home in Oro Valley, AZ. The cause was prostate cancer.

Dick was known for his good humor, kindness, and generosity of spirit among his many caring friends and family, and he will be missed greatly. He brought his keen intelligence, competitive spirit, and warmth to his favorite activities - bridge, tennis, singing and bowling - winning bridge tournaments into his 90th year and beating opponents much younger than him on the tennis courts.

Dick lived in Saddlebrooke, AZ with his beloved wife, Linda, for the past 25 years until, after a long bout with cancer, Linda passed away in late January, at which point he moved to All Seasons Oro Valley. They shared a happy life in Saddlebrooke together with many friends and activities. They travelled extensively, following a shared passion to engage with the world. Dick was the captain of the Saddlebrooke Tennis team for many years, sang in the Saddlebrooke Singers, bowled competitively, played tournament bridge with the Adobe Bridge Club, and was known as the "Godfather" of all the Saddlebrooke Duplicate Bridge Clubs. He became a Life Master in the American Contract Bridge League in 2011.

Richard Quigg was born in Bethlehem, PA in 1930, the son of John Paul and Frances Quigg. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1948, where he played on the tennis team and developed his passion and skills in the game, that led to a lifetime of tournament winnings. He earned a BS in metallurgical engineering from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1952, an MS from Lehigh in 1954, Ph.D. from Case Institute of Technology in 1959, and a J.D. from Cleveland-Marshall Law School in 1966. He worked for TRW for many years in Cleveland (where he posed for a full-page ad that ran in 9 national magazines in which they cut his hair in the photo), Jetshapes in NJ, and Cannon-Muskegon in Muskegon, MI. At Cannon-Muskegon he became responsible for international activities and began to rack up the frequent flyer miles in earnest. His 1990 Christmas letter states: Was in Japan (twice), Korea, Taiwan, Australia, England, France, Norway, Denmark, Switzerland, Germany, Sweden, and Hawaii all in 1990. As a very sociable person, he enjoyed the marketing role.

He is succeeded by sons Richard, Jr. of Buffalo, NY and Daniel of Brecksville, Ohio, daughter Laura of New York City, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many loving relationships through marriage, and dog Nacho (now lovingly adopted in Ohio). Despite the distance, Dick and Linda always made the effort - seeing the new babies, attending graduations and weddings, and visiting regularly as part of their yearly trips east (and often two-ways as they trekked off to Europe or other points east) - and big-heartedly hosting groups of his family in Tucson.

In his younger days he coached Little League for his sons' teams. Forever competitive, he led winning teams but tried to keep the fun in the game. In one game, when the team led by many runs, he told the players they could play any position they wanted, a very fond memory for players who dreamed of pitching but were never given the chance.

Another claim to fame is that in November 1979 Dick was on board the American Airlines flight a plane that when a bomb exploded in the plane's cargo hold, forcing an emergency landing at Dulles Airport. The bomb was eventually attributed to the Unabomber. Daughter Laura waited for him at National Airport in DC for several hours, with no word (pre-cell phone days) and, when he finally showed up, said "Where were you????", to which he replied, "didn't you hear, there was a bomb on the plane?" Laura forever after learned to give people the benefit of the doubt.

Dick Quigg will be remembered for his keen strategic intellect, his love of dogs, the magazines he carried with him everywhere, and the smile he shared with everyone (even in passport and driver's license photos). Arrangements by Vistoso Funeral Home.

