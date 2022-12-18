Born 9/20/1939 to John W. and Cora Ruth Taylor Reeves in Evanston, FL, passed 11/25/2022. Retired from Dept of Defense, 1993, Fort Huachuca, AZ. Preceded in death by wife, Harriet Alyne McDonald, 2016, brothers, Wesley Lott, James Reeves and sister, Sue Sims. Survived by sister, Patsy Troyer (Bill); children, Charlotte Higdon (Tim), Lyn Braswell (Frank), Richard Reeves, Jr. and Kimberly Reeves; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers consider contribution to Achieve is More (3049 W. Ina Road, Tucson, AZ 85741) in Richard's name or charity of choice. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.