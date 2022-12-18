 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 18th through December 25th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Tucson Appliance Company

Richard Reeves

Born 9/20/1939 to John W. and Cora Ruth Taylor Reeves in Evanston, FL, passed 11/25/2022. Retired from Dept of Defense, 1993, Fort Huachuca, AZ. Preceded in death by wife, Harriet Alyne McDonald, 2016, brothers, Wesley Lott, James Reeves and sister, Sue Sims. Survived by sister, Patsy Troyer (Bill); children, Charlotte Higdon (Tim), Lyn Braswell (Frank), Richard Reeves, Jr. and Kimberly Reeves; 12 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers consider contribution to Achieve is More (3049 W. Ina Road, Tucson, AZ 85741) in Richard's name or charity of choice. Arrangements by VISTOSO FUNERAL HOME.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Classic holiday cocktails for your festive party

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News