Richard Reeves

REEVES, Richard Wayne "Dick"

was born on December 8, 1938 in Lynwood, California to parents, Roy Wendall Reeves and Ruth Ann Gardner Reeves. He died on October 13, 2021.

Dick graduated from South Gate High School, Long Beach State College, and UCLA with a M.A. and Ph.D. in Geography. He married (Constance) Harlene Collins in 1960, and they lived together briefly in California before migrating to Tucson, Arizona in 1967 to join the Department of Geography at the University of Arizona.

During his time at the UofA, Dick expanded the role of public service in the Department through projects for communities across Arizona and taught a range of physical geography and geomorphology courses. His passion for rocks and dirt was clear—he chose "dirt" as his email when accounts were established. Dick served as Department Head from 1975 to 1980.