Richard Reeves

REEVES, Richard Wayne "Dick"
was born on December 8, 1938 in Lynwood, California to parents, Roy Wendall Reeves and Ruth Ann Gardner Reeves. He died on October 13, 2021.
Dick graduated from South Gate High School, Long Beach State College, and UCLA with a M.A. and Ph.D. in Geography. He married (Constance) Harlene Collins in 1960, and they lived together briefly in California before migrating to Tucson, Arizona in 1967 to join the Department of Geography at the University of Arizona.
During his time at the UofA, Dick expanded the role of public service in the Department through projects for communities across Arizona and taught a range of physical geography and geomorphology courses. His passion for rocks and dirt was clear—he chose "dirt" as his email when accounts were established. Dick served as Department Head from 1975 to 1980.
Throughout his life, Dick enjoyed exploring new places and traveled extensively. He was the co-leader of the departmental field camp course and in 1990 he took students to Kazakhstan for a semester. In the 1990's he spent summers with a team of archeologists in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia. With Harlene, Dick visited every state in the US, lived in England on sabbatical in 1973, and traveled internationally. In 2019 he moved to Lucca, Italy where he lived and explored for two years with his companion Lana Cabib-Zin.
He was a loving father and husband who valued his lifelong friendships. He was a generous host, throwing departmental parties and sharing his home with visiting scholars. After retirement he (almost) singlehandedly rebuilt major portions of the family home, took up motorcycling, learned banjo and attempted several new languages.
Dick is survived by his immediate family: daughters, Elizabeth (Andy Meinig) and Catherine; granddaughters, Zoe and Lucia; by his larger family, including Roy and Bonnie Reeves (CA), Bob and Jane Reeves (FL), Gabriella (David) Reeves (Hungary); cousins, nieces and nephews, and by a host of wonderful friends.
A Memorial will be held at the Lodge on the Desert, 306 N. Alvernon Way on Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 1:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in his name to the Geography Graduate Student Research and Travel Fund online at: https://give.uafoundation.org/page.aspx?pid=948&id=eaac8936-2f82-4982-8dab-761b52ad7ff0 Arrangements by ANGEL VALLEY FUNERAL HOME.