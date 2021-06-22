Richard Rhinehart

It is with great sadness that the family of Major (ret.) Richard A. Rhinehart "Rich" announces his death on 14 June 2021 in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Rich was a decorated US Army veteran, devoted husband, loving father, grandpa, Opa, and great-grandpa. Born and raised in Hartford, MI to Bertha and Harvey Rhinehart, Rich was the youngest of four children. He enlisted in the US Army at the age of 17 and was assigned to Occupied Germany, where he fell in love with and married Rosa Pilz, with whom he lovingly shared 55 years until her death.

Dad proudly served his country with honor for 29 years, rising from the rank of Private to Major. He was a decorated Veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam Wars, having volunteered for the latter. His military assignments included Ft. Carson, Ft. Benjamin Harrison, Landshut, Munich and Heidelberg/Mannheim Germany, Ft. Benning and Ft. Leonard Wood, where he was a Battalion Commander. This last assignment was where he was able to relax with his family, raise horses, and cheer his kids on in sports. In 1970, he moved to Phoenix, to work for the State. He was an Operations Research Analyst from 1971-1996 for the Army Communications Command Center at Ft. Huachuca, spending nine of those years as an expat in Worms Germany. While in Worms, Mary Faller joined our family as the primary caregiver/companion for Rosa, whose MS was worsening. Mary continued to stay with the family to help care for Dad after Rosa's death in 2007. In 2015, Dad realized how much Mary meant to him and they were married. She has been a cherished member of our family for 35 years.