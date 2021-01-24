Richard Rivera

RIVERA, Richard V.
69, Born November 24, 1951. Passed away on January 5, 2021, suddenly after losing his battle with Covid. He is proceeded in death by his parents, Jesus and Terry Rivera as well as his niece, Jessica Bojorquez. He is survived by his children, Richard Jr., Terry, Bobbie, Veronica Rivera and Lisa Condado; siblings, Joanne (Danny) Wyatt, Raymond, Michael and Rosa Rivera. He will be greatly missed by his 18 grandkids, four great-grandkids and many beloved family and friends. He was known for his humor, charm, wit, generosity, dedication, loyalty and unconditional love to all that were dear to his heart. You will continue to live in all of our hearts and we will forever cherish the memories we shared together. We Love you daddy!