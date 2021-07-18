Richard Sarna

 Skip to main content
SARNA, Richard P.

69, of Tucson (formerly of Enfield CT), passed away June 16, 2021. He leaves behind his wife, Cathy; son, Tim and his little buddy, Tut. He is also survived by his brother, Edward Sarna; sister, Melanie Sarna-McCarthy; a niece and nephew and several cousins. Rich graduated from Enfield HS, served in the USMC, met, and married Cathy and moved to Tucson. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at CDO HS for 19 years working in security, then grounds proudly taking care of the athletic fields. He enjoyed camping, gardening, monsoon weather, car racing and walking Tut. He will be interred at the AZ Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Marana, AZ.

