Richard Shurr

Richard Shurr

  • Updated

SHURR , Richard Charles

of Tucson, Arizona went to heaven on April 17, 2020. Dick is survived by his twin sister, Nancy Densing and all of his loving nieces and nephews. He was born August 25, 1939 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to the late Mayme and Charles Shurr and had four siblings. Dick retired from a career at the Post Office and moved to Tucson, AZ. He was passionate about golf, hiking, gardening and the outdoors and enjoyed golfing year-round in his retirement. A Memorial Service to be held at a later date.

