Richard Snow

91, of Tucson passed quietly November 5, 2021. Born 1930 in Laconia, NH he moved to California after college. Served in the Air Force, met and married his wife, Patricia and they raised six children, Margaret, Sheri (Terry), Jeannette (Tom), Marc (Renée), Glenn and David. His long career in aerospace moved them to Tucson in 1984. After Pat's passing in 1997 Dick married his second wife, Lorraine and enjoyed a new life chapter that included her daughters and grandchildren. He is survived by his children, seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Pius X Catholic Church on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. A Rosary will precede the Mass and will begin at 10:15 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Society of the Little Flower. Arrangements by BRING'S BROADWAY CHAPEL.