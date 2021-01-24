Richard Stein

STEIN, Richard Louis
aka Cactus Dick
died Sunday, January 10, 2020. Born in Detroit, Dick spent close to eighty years in Tucson. A Tucson High School Badger, class of 1953, Dick served in the United States Army before returning home to work in the family businesses, Campbell Avenue Hardware and Midway Pipe and Supply. Dick's charm and personality enabled him to venture off into a series of successful sales positions. Dick was a commodities broker, the proprietor of Lee's Drive in Liquors and the western sales representative for Allied Tube and Conduit before establishing his own company, Sun Belt Sales. Dick was a member of the VIP Breakfast Club and Catalina Rotary. He volunteered for Sun Sounds reading the newspaper for the visually impaired and more recently at St. Joseph's Hospital. He was a life-time supporter of the Arizona Wildcats Football and Basketball programs.
Dick is predeceased by his parents, Alex and Irene Stein and his older sister, Helen Stein. He is survived by his first and only wife, Johanna; his son, Tony Stein (Christy) of Albuquerque, NM; his daughters, Julie Szerina Stein, Tucson, AZ, Amy Ilona Stein (Howie Usher) Clarkdale, AZ and Nancy Laughlin (Fran), Bozeman, MT; his granddaughters, Ariela Edelman and Ilana Edelman (Adam Strong); great-grandson, Vincent Smith; his beloved cousin, Freddie Adelberg (Liz), Tucson, AZ and the gang from Tucson High.
Dick's sense of humor was notorious, but he is remembered best by friends and family for his loyalty and optimism. The man lived his life like a day at the beach. He never complained. The family hopes to host a celebration of his life the last week of March when people can be together.
If you would like to make a charitable contribution, donate in the memory of Dick Stein to the Tucson High Badger Foundation. https://www.badgerfoundation.org/donation-form/ Arrangements by EVERGREEN MORTUARY.