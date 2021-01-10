Richard Tellez

TELLEZ, Richard F.
Our beloved father, Richard F. Tellez, Jr. passed away on December 19, 2020. Preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary C. Tellez; parents, Richard and Clara Tellez, Sr.; sister, Beatrice Jimenez and brother, Andy Tellez. Survived by daughter, Jo Anne (Dr. Ernesto) Gutierrez and Diana Leon; grandchildren, Cynthia Leon, Ricardo Gutierrez, Daniel De Leon and Robert De Leon; sisters, Carmen Flores and Connie Peña and numerous nieces and nephews. He served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Essex, Fighter Squadron 23. He worked for the United States Postal Service for 29 years. He will be deeply missed. Go be with Mom. Services are private due to Covid. Arrangements by CARRILLO'S TUCSON MORTUARY.